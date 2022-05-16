BATH — Gavin Biallargeon struck out nine and threw a no-hitter as the Morse baseball team beat Lincoln Academy 11-2 on Monday afternoon.
Biallargeon walked two and allowed two runs on Morse’s three errors.
Braylon Williams notched four RBI and Jason Bussey had three for the Shipbuilders (4-7). Calin Gould, Thomas Guild and Gabe Morrison each tallied two base hits.
Lincoln Academy falls to 2-7.
