The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 edged higher Monday as Maine reported 676 new cases of COVID-19.

There were no additional deaths.

A total of 219 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide as of Monday morning, up from 214 on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those hospitalized Monday, 38 were in critical care and four were on ventilators.

Infections and hospitalizations have increased over the past month as new and more contagious strains of the virus spread through the state. There are now multiple omicron subvariants circulating in the region.

Maine has had one of the highest infection rates in the country over the past two weeks, with Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey all experiencing similar high levels of infections.

As of Monday, Maine had the sixth highest infection rate with 360 new cased per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. The national average is 185 new cases per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations have not increased as dramatically as the infection rate. That is believed to be the result of high levels of immunity from vaccinations or previous infections, as well as the fact that the latest strains are not as likely to cause severe illness.

Health officials have said most hospitalized patients are older or have underlying health conditions or are unvaccinated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: