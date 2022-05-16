BOSTON — Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher.

Odorizzi, who entered the game with a shutout streak of 15 2/3 innings, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kiké Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.

He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off.

Odorizzi was 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA this season. The Red Sox led 2-1 when he left the game.

The game entered a rain delay in the middle of the sixth inning at 9:08 p.m. with Boston and Houston tied, 2-2. After John Schreiber retired Chas McCormick for the final out of the sixth inning, the grounds crew brought the tarp onto the field as the skies opened up above Fenway Park.

Boston took a 1-0 lead on an Alex Verdugo sacrifice fly in the fourth before McCormick tied things up with a solo homer off Garrett Whitlock. Franchy Cordero put the Sox back on top when he scored on a passed ball in the sixth; Yuli Gurriel tied it, 2-2, with a sacrifice fly off Jake Diekman in the sixth.

ROYALS: Kansas City fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and promoted Alex Zumwalt to fill his role in a shakeup of the coaching staff that they hope will wake up one of the worst offenses in the majors this season.

The Royals have scored 118 runs through their first 32 games, better only than the Tigers, Orioles and White Sox, and their 21 home runs trail only the Tigers and Red Sox for the worst total in the big leagues.

MARINERS: Left-hander Robbie Ray isn’t joining Seattle for a series in Toronto this week, missing a chance to celebrate the Cy Young Award he won with the Blue Jays last season amid border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ray pitched against the Mets in New York on Sunday, then remained in the U.S. while teammates traveled to Canada for Monday’s series opener.

MONDAY GAMES

TIGERS 3, RAYS 2: Harold Castro hit his first home run of the year with two outs in the ninth inning, a tiebreaking shot that sent visiting Detroit past the Tampa for its season-best fourth straight victory.

Castro connected off Andrew Kittredge (3-1) for his first long ball since going deep in consecutive games against Oakland in early September last year. He had three home runs in 2021.

Michael Fulmer (2-2) got the win in relief and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven tries.

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 2: Luis Severino allowed one hit in six innings, and Jose Trevino became the first New York catcher with a home run this year when he hit a three-run drive in the fourth to lift the surging Yankees to a win in Baltimore.

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth for the Yankees, who won for the 19th time in 22 games. New York (26-9) is off to one of the best 35-game starts in franchise history. Only the 1939 and 1928 teams, at 28-7, were better at this point.

BREWERS 1, BRAVES 0: Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and host Milwaukee two-hit Atlanta.

Peralta (3-1) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters. It was the sixth time in Peralta’s career that he struck out 10 or more batters. He recorded his 500th career strikeout in the seventh when he retired Marcell Ozuna on a called third strike.

The Brewers improved to 11-4 at home, the best mark in the National League.

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 2: Sandy Alcantara retired his last 20 batters, pitching three-hit ball over eight innings to lead Miami over visiting Washington and give the Marlins just their fourth win in 15 games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each, and Avisaíl García homered for the Marlins, who had 16 hits and matched their second-highest total this season.

