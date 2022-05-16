Chebeague Island

Tues.  5/24  5 p.m.  Facilities Committee

Wed.  5/25  6 p.m.  School Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Cumberland

Mon.  5/23  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Durham

Tues.  5/24  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Hall

Thur.  5/26  6:30 p.m.  Special Select Board/Citizen Interview Committee Meeting  Town Hall

Falmouth

Thur.  5/19  5:30 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review  Town Hall

Advertisement

Fri.  5/20  1 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  5/23  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  5/24  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Mon.  5/23  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Tues.  5/24  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Mon.  5/23  3 p.m.  Cemetery Commission  Town Office

Advertisement

Tues.  5/24  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Thur.  5/26  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Mon.  5/23  5 p.m.  Planning Board Hearing/Select Board Meeting  Mallett Hall

Wed.  5/25  6:30 p.m.  RSU 5 Tri-Town Budget Meeting  Freeport HS

Yarmouth

Thur.  5/19  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin/Zoom

Mon.  5/23  6 p.m.  Historic Preservation Committee  Community Room/Zoom

Advertisement

Tues.  5/24  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  Community Room

Wed.  5/25  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin/Zoom

Thur.  5/26  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles