Chebeague Island
Tues. 5/24 5 p.m. Facilities Committee
Wed. 5/25 6 p.m. School Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Cumberland
Mon. 5/23 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Durham
Tues. 5/24 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Hall
Thur. 5/26 6:30 p.m. Special Select Board/Citizen Interview Committee Meeting Town Hall
Falmouth
Thur. 5/19 5:30 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Town Hall
Fri. 5/20 1 p.m. Community Wellness Committee Town Hall
Mon. 5/23 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 5/24 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Freeport
Mon. 5/23 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Tues. 5/24 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Mon. 5/23 3 p.m. Cemetery Commission Town Office
Tues. 5/24 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo
Thur. 5/26 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Mon. 5/23 5 p.m. Planning Board Hearing/Select Board Meeting Mallett Hall
Wed. 5/25 6:30 p.m. RSU 5 Tri-Town Budget Meeting Freeport HS
Yarmouth
Thur. 5/19 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin/Zoom
Mon. 5/23 6 p.m. Historic Preservation Committee Community Room/Zoom
Tues. 5/24 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room
Wed. 5/25 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin/Zoom
Thur. 5/26 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
