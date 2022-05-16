BIDDEFORD — Lorraine R. Gagnon, 94, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of Biddeford, Maine, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Chambers Point Health Care Center.

Born May 6, 1928, in Hartford, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late Roland and Regina (Gauvin) Beaudoin.

Lorraine was a 1947 graduate of St. Louis High School in Biddeford, Maine. Early in her life she worked at the Palace Diner in Biddeford, of which her father was the owner/operator. She was also employed at Corning Components and when LaVerdiere’s Super Drug came to Biddeford, she found her ideal job as part of the pharmacy team as a retail clerk and worked for them until they were bought by Rite Aid Pharmacy. She worked as a sales clerk at Rite Aid Pharmacy in Saco for another few years until her retirement. Lorraine lived most of her life in Biddeford, Maine, and relocated to Chambersburg in 2007. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg. She loved to volunteer and was part of the group that started the original thrift store at Menno Haven Retirement Community called The Treasure Chest. She enjoyed socializing and playing games such as Uno, bingo, dominoes, and bocce.

Lorraine always enjoyed her grand dogs when they came to visit. In her early years it meant baking them homemade dog biscuits and twice weekly sleepovers at Grammy’s cottage at Menno Village. Later when she moved to her Chambers Pointe Personal Care Apartment, the visits had the entire building buzzing with excitement. Once word got out amongst the staff that “the boys” were here, her room was the place to be! She is now reunited with Journey and Jake, together as they crossed Rainbow Bridge. She is survived by her two latest loving grand dogs, Jaxson George and Jasper Alan, who are wondering where she went and they miss her dearly, as do we!

She is survived by: her daughter, Gisele R. Chaput (David) of Austin, Texas; and her brother, Raynald (Pete) Beaudoin of Zephyrhills, Flordia. She has numerous nieces and nephews living across the U.S. Aside from her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her daughter, Solange M. Gagnon; and two siblings, Lucille Angers and Raymond Beaudoin.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Chambers Point Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Menno Haven Benevolent Fund, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.

