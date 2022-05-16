The University of Maine chancellor and board of trustees has named Jacqueline Edmonson the 18th president of the University of Southern Maine.

Edmondson, an administrator in the Penn State University system, is scheduled to begin the job on July 1. Edmonson will replace Glenn Cummings, who served as president for seven years and announced his resignation in October.

Since 2017, Edmonson has been the chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Greater Allegheny, a campus near Pittsburgh. She has worked in higher education for almost 25 years and has a Ph.D in education from Penn State.

Penn State Greater Allegheny enrolls around 600 students. According the school’s website, 80 percent are commuters and 30 percent are adult learners. The University of Southern Maine is also largely a commuter school with students of a variety of ages.

“She understands the lives of non-traditional students,” said Lydia Savage, USM Associated Faculties of the University of Maine chapter president and chair of the Geography Department. Savage said she met with Edmonson twice during the presidential search process.

Savage, who has been at USM for close to three decades, said having classrooms of students that include 18-year-olds just out of high school and living in dorms, people looking to change careers, students with children and those who work full time jobs alongside going to school, among other groups, is one of the aspects of the community that makes the school special. She said she’s pleased to have an incoming president who comes from a school with a similar student body makeup in that aspect.

Advertisement

Edmondson comes to the University of Southern Maine at a tumultuous time for the University of Maine System.

But Savage said she is confident that the USM search committee operated ethically and hired someone they thought was a good candidate. She said she is excited to welcome Edmonson on board.

Jacqueline Edmonson was not available for an interview prior to publication.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: