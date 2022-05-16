Wed.  5/18  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  5/18  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Thur.  5/19  8 a.m.  City Manager Search Subcommittee

Thur.  5/19  3 p.m.  Temporary Art Review

Thur.  5/19  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Mon.  5/23  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop  City Hall

Tues.  5/24  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  City Hall

Tues.  5/24  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  City Hall

Wed.  5/25  noon  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Wed.  5/25  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  5/25  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

