Wed. 5/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 5/18 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Thur. 5/19 8 a.m. City Manager Search Subcommittee
Thur. 5/19 3 p.m. Temporary Art Review
Thur. 5/19 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Mon. 5/23 5 p.m. City Council Workshop City Hall
Tues. 5/24 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop City Hall
Tues. 5/24 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing City Hall
Wed. 5/25 noon Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Wed. 5/25 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 5/25 6 p.m. Charter Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
