Lovett or Leave It

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $40 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett assembles a panel of comedians, actors, journalists and famous friends to dissect the week’s news during his Lovett Or Leave It podcast. He records the sessions in front of a live audience, and you can be part of it at the State Theatre on Thursday. Expect plenty of laughs and astute observations from his guests: writer, actor and humorist John Hodgman and theoretical physicist Chandra Prescod-Weinstein.

‘Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Through May 29. Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay what you can, reservations suggested. madhorse.com

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents a show about the often comical search for love, understanding, connection with others and ultimately self-actualization. Penned by Jen Silverman, “Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties” tells of five characters with the same name whose lives collide with anger, sex and theater. With mature themes and adult language and content, the show is likely not suitable for theatergoers under 18.

‘On Golden Pond’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 29. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $25. citytheater.org

City Theater in Biddeford is thrilled to present the inspirational play about life challenges and the true meaning of love and family. Ernest Thompson penned the Tony-winning “On Golden Pond” in 1979, and two years later the film version won an Oscar for best picture. It tells the love story of Ethel (Rebecca Cole) and Norman Thayer (Peter Salsbury ) who have come back to their Maine summer home for the 48th consecutive year. Full of laughter, tears and everything in between, “On Golden Pond” is something special.

Banff Center Mountain Film Festival Tour

7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 24 and 25. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $21 in advance, $24 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

After a two-year pandemic pause, the prestigious Banff Center Mountain Film Festival is back on tour and pulls into Portland for two nights of films with different offerings each night. Festival organizers whittled down 442 entries and chose 14 of the most inspiring and thought-provoking submissions that embody action, environmental and adventure elements. Your senses will be treated to stops in 550 locations in 40 countries representing all seven continents. With breathtaking cinematography, you’ll see a wide range of mountain experiences including close contact with grizzly bears in Alaska in the Swiss film “Bear-Like.”