Westbrook has picked Stephen Sloan as its new fire chief.

Sloan was named interim chief last fall, when then-Chief Andrew Turcotte stepped down. Turcotte said he planned to join another department as a firefighter/EMT to be able to spend more time with his family.

Sloan’s appointment was announced Monday by Mayor Michael T. Foley. Sloan was selected from nearly a dozen applicants, Foley said, and was unanimously recommended by the interview panel that met with the three finalists for the position.

Before joining the Westbrook Fire Department in 2015, Sloan was with the Scarborough Fire Department for 11 years, ultimately reaching the rank of lieutenant. He has been a firefighter, paramedic and inspector prior to his appointment as interim chief last year, Foley said.

Westbrook’s fire department has 65 full- and part-time members.

Sloan will be formally sworn in to the position at the June 6 City Council meeting, Foley said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: