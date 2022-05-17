A water tower with a silhouette of Johnny Cash is currently taking a leak over his Arkansas hometown of Kingsland after an assailant with impressive aim recently shot the tank.
Last week, a bullet struck the late country artist’s image right in his nether regions, and it seems his bladder was no match.
Although it has made for a good photo op, with people from nearby towns making a special trip to pay homage to the urinating country legend, Kingsland is losing about 30,000 gallons of water a day, according to Mayor Luke Neal.
“You kind of run on a tighter budget in small towns like this, because it’s really all you’ve got to work with. And things like this can set you back a little bit,” Neal told local news channel THV-11.
Neal said the leak is costing the town about $200 per day, on top of a nearly $5,000 repair job in which crews will have to drain the entire tower. The shooter could face a felony charge for tampering with the vital operations of a city, and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says it has some leads.
Cash was born in the small Arkansas town in 1932 and later relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, where he launched a storied music career bolstered by hits such as “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and many more. He died in 2003 at 71.
Kingsland, which has a population of around 500 people, honored him with a silhouette atop the water tower in March 2021, standing at his exact height of 6 feet 2.
While it might be the funniest vandalism of the water tank, it’s not the first. Neal said a similar event happened in 1993 and resulted in a $10,000 fine and a felony charge. The water tank is expected to be repaired this week.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Bath 5K to honor competitor in first 4-minute mile race
-
Nation & World
A water tower emblazoned with Johnny Cash’s image is taking a leak over his hometown
-
Business
Markets shake off doldrums as traders get back to buying
-
Cops & Courts
Judge sets $200,000 bail for Limington man awaiting a new murder trial
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham woodworker and luthier will be featured at local art gallery
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.