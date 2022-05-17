Applications are being accepted for the annual $1,000 Falmouth Fire-EMS Scholarship. The scholarship is open to local high school seniors who are pursuing a post-secondary education in firefighting, emergency medical services, nursing or a related field. Guidelines can be found at falmouth.org.

The deadline to hand-deliver or postmark mailed applications to Falmouth Fire-EMS, 8 Bucknam Road, Falmouth, ME 04105, is 4 p.m. June 3.

