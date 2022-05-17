Award-winning author and illustrator Kevin Hawkes, will have tips on drawing and writing picture books at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the outdoor amphitheater in Cumberland.

Hawkes will give an illustrated presentation and read from his newest release, “There is Dodo on the Wedding Cake,” during the event hosted by Prince Memorial Library. Books will be available for sale and signing, and Hawkes will also sign copies of his books brought by audience members.

The amphitheater is between Greely High School, 303 Main St., and the running track. Parking is available at the high school.

