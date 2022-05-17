The Cumberland & Falmouth Farmers Market is now open for the season with new hours.
The market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 29 in Cumberland, behind Town Hall at 290 Tuttle Road. In Falmouth, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 26 at 22 Hat Trick Drive behind Walmart.
The Cumberland & Falmouth Farmers Market includes farmers and artisans selling local, sustainable and organic produce, meats, milk products, baked goods, coffee, spices, flowers and a variety of other offerings; see cumberlandfalmouthfarmmarket.com for more.
