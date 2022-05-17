The Falmouth Town Council unanimously approved on May 16 Falmouth Schools’ $43 million budget for the next school year.

The budget is $2 million more than the current school year’s. The combined new school and town budget is $62.7 million, which increases the property tax rate $1.55 to $18.98 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. If voters approve the school budget, the owner of a $500,000 home in Falmouth will see a $9,490 property tax bill, an increase of $775.

The polls will be open to Falmouth residents from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 14 at Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road.

