Parent Eric Lane’s request that these posters be removed from a Gorham Middle School classroom was denied. Contributed / Eric Lane

The father of a Gorham Middle School student has dismissed the superintendent’s apology for an email she sent to staff about the father’s request to remove posters regarding gender identities from the classroom.

“I don’t find the (apology) to be sincere and the timing suggests it was sent in defense of herself,” Eric Lane, who lives in Standish, told the American Journal Monday. “I am evaluating and considering any and all options at my disposal for justice.

Perry on April 26 denied Lane’s formal request to remove posters defining terminology including cisgender, transgender and nonbinary, saying she was acting on the recommendation from the K-12 Curriculum Committee.

Perry’s April 20 email to a group of staff members was among documents Lane obtained from the school department through a Freedom of Access Act request.

The names of the recipients were redacted.

“The reason I am reaching out,” Perry wrote in the email, “is because for the first time in many people’s memories, we have a parent who would like to exercise their rights … to request removal of instructional materials from either our curriculum/classrooms or from our library.”

“This particular parent alone is likely to continue these requests for years to come,” she wrote. “We need to use as many rungs in the ladder as possible to slow the process down to ensure this parent has to work a little on their end as well.

Lane told the School Committee last week that while the school encourages children to be “woke” activists while forcing him through “unnecessary obstacles to slow me down and make me work for information.”

Perry apologized to Lane Monday and supplied the American Journal with a copy of a letter she sent him.

Perry told Lane the intent of her April 20 email was to ensure that the process outlined in the school department policy about the removal of curriculum materials “was deliberate and intentionally followed so that we are able to gain the investment of all parties in the process to ensure the best possible outcomes for our students.”

“Please accept my apology for my poorly chosen words and know that I remain committed to continue to represent Gorham and its Schools with a high level of passion and integrity,” she wrote to Lane.

Lane was unhappy with the apology and remains steadfast that the school department is working to thwart him. He also told the School Committee that the school department has discriminated against him and “my religious values, as they indoctrinate our kids with radical values.”

Also speaking at the May 11 School Committee meeting was resident Jim Means, who read Perry’s April 20 email aloud to the board.

Means, who is active in civic and political affairs, said if Perry wrote that email, her “employment must be immediately terminated.”

“What kind of school are we running, ladies and gentlemen?” Means said.

On Tuesday, Means said he doesn’t buy Perry’s apology to Lane, calling it “invalid,” and that he remains committed to having her fired. He said he had sent copies of the April 20 email to members of the Town Council but had not heard back from any of them.

School Committee Chairperson Anne Schools, contacted by the American Journal, defended Perry.

“While the School Committee does not condone the way the email was written, and understands the seriousness of the concerns raised, the committee recognizes that Superintendent Perry has been a great leader for the last seven years and continues to show her dedication to the students, staff, and community members of our district,” Schools wrote in an email. “The School Committee is taking all appropriate action and remains confident that the process referenced in the email will be followed fairly and equitably.”

The issue arose just days before the School Committee was to consider the evaluation of the superintendent in a closed session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, after the American Journal’s deadline. The School Department announced the meeting Monday and said the private session would be preceded by public comment, available via Zoom.

Perry, 48, was named superintendent in 2015 and last month was one of six across the country selected to serve on the executive committee of AASA, the School Superintendents Association.

Statements of both Means and Lane at last week’s School Committee meeting can be viewed at gocat.org.

Visit pressherald.com/american-journal for updates from Wednesday’s board meeting.

