The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is hosting a spring migration birding event from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Steep Falls Village Preserve in Standish.

Join local birding experts Marion Sprague and Angie Marcotte to look and listen for returning migrants and the hardy birds that spend the whole year in Maine. The event involves minimal walking (less than a half-mile) on flat and easy trails and is open to everyone from beginners to experts. It is free, but space is limited. Visit prlt.org/events to register.

The new Steep Falls Village Preserve includes 10 acres of meadow within 25 acres. The land is adjacent to 4,000 acres that are conserved by the state of Maine in the Steep Falls Wildlife Management Area, according to the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust.

