I wish to add my voice to the special election in Scarborough on June 14 and ask voters to join me in supporting Peter Freilinger for the open Town Council position.

I live in West Scarborough, an area that is often overlooked in planning. My conversations with Peter show he’s thinking about the entire town and has endorsed preserving our rural and natural areas while acknowledging the need for balanced growth.

If you watch the Long Range Planning or Zoning Board meetings, he’ll listen to all views and try to find a reasonable middle ground, something we need as Scarborough faces future challenges. Peter has an open mind, an eagerness to listen to all and a passion for improving Scarborough.

Please join me and vote for Peter for Town Council to ensure Scarborough is in the capable and thoughtful hands of a compassionate steward.

Molly Graham

Scarborough

