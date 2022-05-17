I was excited to learn that Drew Gattine is running to represent Saco, Scarborough and Westbrook in the Maine House. We need him back in Augusta.
When Drew co-chaired the Health and Human Services Committee, he led the fight to expand health care to 90,000 Maine people, to lift children out of poverty and to secure older Mainers and people with disabilities the care they deserve. He took on Paul LePage and stood up for people often left behind.
As Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee House chair, he negotiated moral and responsible budgets putting students and teachers first and setting Maine on the path to funding 55 percent of K-12 education. He funded bills to protect Maine’s environment and combat climate change. He championed affordable-housing bills and pushed them over the finish line.
Drew knows how to fight for Maine people and get results. Join me in supporting him June 14 in the Democratic primary.
Julia Foley
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community News
Military Notes
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: US schools are not racially integrated, despite decades of effort
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Without full choice for women, more children will go without homes
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Freilinger will seek middle ground as Scarborough councilor
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.