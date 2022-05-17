I was excited to learn that Drew Gattine is running to represent Saco, Scarborough and Westbrook in the Maine House. We need him back in Augusta.

When Drew co-chaired the Health and Human Services Committee, he led the fight to expand health care to 90,000 Maine people, to lift children out of poverty and to secure older Mainers and people with disabilities the care they deserve. He took on Paul LePage and stood up for people often left behind.

As Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee House chair, he negotiated moral and responsible budgets putting students and teachers first and setting Maine on the path to funding 55 percent of K-12 education. He funded bills to protect Maine’s environment and combat climate change. He championed affordable-housing bills and pushed them over the finish line.

Drew knows how to fight for Maine people and get results. Join me in supporting him June 14 in the Democratic primary.

Julia Foley

Scarborough

