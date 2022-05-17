Loss of Roe v Wade dark harbinger for women’s reproductive health

About 1 million pregnancies a year in the U.S. will end in miscarriage or stillbirth, often referred to as spontaneous abortion. (Google it). When this happens the mother should be seen by a doctor to make sure there is no internal bleeding nor infection.

If the mother can’t prove she had nothing to do with the loss of the fetus, will she be charged with murder?

Silly question? Well, with the loss of Roe v Wade, there are no limits to what could happen to women. Birth control may be next.

Joanne Moore,

Brunswick

Vote Sartoris for Cumberland County DA

In the June primary, voters of Cumberland County will have an opportunity to choose a district attorney. We need a DA with experience and a genuine commitment to common-sense criminal justice reform. Jackie Sartoris, a resident of Brunswick and Democratic candidate, is that person.

Jackie has worked extensively in a Veteran’s Treatment Court and Maine’s only Co-Occurring Disorders Court. Those courts restore people to their families, jobs and communities through treatment and accountability. They save people’s lives, reduce crime, and are a far better investment than incarceration. Jackie will apply those lessons with fairness, integrity and compassion.

I will be proud to vote for Jackie Sartoris to be our next District Attorney on June 14. I hope you will, too.

Brownie Carson,

Harpswell

