BANGOR, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the state is preparing for a lawsuit against manufacturers of so-called forever chemicals.
Frey said at the Democratic State Convention last weekend that steps are being taken to “hold these chemical manufacturers to account.” He said an announcement could be made within weeks.
The Bangor Daily News reports that the attorney general is enlisting outside counsel to assist his office. In September, the state asked law firms to submit proposals for the work.
The last time that happened was during in negotiations on the multi-state tobacco settlement of 1998, Frey said.
The lawsuit is expected to target manufacturers of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAS — and similar chemicals that have been used in a variety of products. PFAS-contaminated soil has been found in several locations around the state.
Gov. Janet Mills and lawmakers set aside $60 million of a $1.2 billion spending package this year for PFAS relief.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Applications open for Falmouth fire scholarship
-
Local & State
Maine hospitals report another increase in patients with COVID
-
The Forecaster
Children’s author-illustration to give tips in Cumberland
-
Nation & World
Will social media companies crack down on the racist conspiracy theory behind the Buffalo massacre?
-
Nation & World
Deaths on U.S. roads soared to 16-year high in 2021
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.