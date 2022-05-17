A man walking home from work in Saco was stabbed during an attempted robbery, police said.

Residents on Common Street called police at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday to report that a person was knocking on doors and yelling for help. Officers found a man near 102 Common St. who had a single stab wound to the lower abdomen, according to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress.

The man told officers he was walking home from work when he was approached by a person who displayed a weapon and demanded money. When the victim refused, he was stabbed in the abdomen.

The suspect was described as a young white male wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Huntress said police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 282-8216.

