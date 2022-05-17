SACO — Police on Tuesday, May 17, were asking that anyone with information about a stabbing during an attempted robbery on Common Street in the early morning hours to contact them.

Residents of the street called police about 1:25 a.m. in response to a man knocking on doors, yelling for help, said Saco Police Chief Corey Huntress.

The victim was located by police near 102 Common St., suffering from a single stab wound to the lower abdomen.

“The male subject told officers while walking home from work he was approached by a subject who displayed a weapon,” Huntress wrote in a news release. He said the male perpetrator demanded money and when the victim refused, he was stabbed in the abdomen and the perpetrator ran away.

The victim was transported by Saco Rescue to Maine Medical Center in Portland with what police believe are nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was described as a young white male, wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.

Saco Police Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

“We ask anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Saco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 207-282-8216,” said Huntress.

This story will be updated online at https://www.pressherald.com/biddeford-saco-oob-courier/ and on the Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier Facebook page when more information is available.

