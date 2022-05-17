OAKLAND — The Messalonskee and Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon boys lacrosse programs met Tuesday in a game featuring two top teams in their respective conferences.

The showdown didn’t disappoint, with the Eagles (8-1) — which entered the game ranked second in Class B — taking a 15-12 victory.

Oak Hill, which played in the Class C title game last spring and sat atop the conference standings entering game, fell to 7-1.

“It felt good,” said Messalonskee junior Will Durkee, who led the Eagles with five goals. “This season, we’ve definitely faced more competition than last season. It’s exciting.”

The Eagles put the scoring on early and often in the first half, jumping out to a 10-4 lead, with Durkee and junior Walter Fegel each scoring three goals.

Durkee credited the Eagles’ defense in helping to open up plays on offense.

“We did have some defensive plays that we had going,” Durkee said. “We blocked off a few players we had in mind, cleared the ball.”

Messalonskee head coach Tom Sheridan credited senior Brady Doucette, who was able to shadow Tiger Hopkins, one of Oak Hill’s offensive weapons.

“Brady Doucette, one of our leaders, he was the quarterback of our defense out there,” Sheridan said. “The quarterback of our defense was the quarterback of our football team. But he did a great job on Tiger.”

The Raiders, however, never quit, and started the second half with three unanswered goals, from Adam Hinkley, Travis Caron and Gage Spier, to make it a 10-7 game.

“I’m proud of them, they didn’t give up,” Oak Hill head coach Joey Hinkley said. “We struggled in the first half. They could’ve laid down in the second half, and they chose to step up and try to make a comeback.”

With each ensuing Messalonskee goal, Oak Hill seemed to have an answer, and managed to stay with the Eagles thanks to the help of goalie Nick Michaud, who made 13 saves. Entering the fourth quarter, Messalonskee held onto a 13-9 lead.

Goals by D’Andre Daniels, Caron and Gavin Leet pulled Oak Hill to within two, 14-12. Durkee sealed the game for Messalonskee, scoring with 15 seconds remaining for the final 15-12 score.

It’s two straight wins for the Eagles, with their lone loss coming at the hands of Yarmouth — the top team in Class B entering Tuesday — in a 15-9 loss on May 6.

“The guys have made some strides, they definitely learned a lot from the Yarmouth game that will hopefully take us through the rest of the season,” Sheridan said.

Fegel finished with four goals for the Eagles, while Rhys Bridges added three.

Caron and Spier each scored three goals to pace the Eagles.

“Messalonskee is a good team, they’re top three in Class B right now,” Joey Hinkley said. “Give them credit. Tom is a great coach and he’s got a good program up here. When we’re that close in a game, it feels good. The kids could have laid an egg and they could have been a lot worse. But the kids stayed with it and went after it.”

