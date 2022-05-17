NORWOOD, Mass. – On April 17, 2022, Easter Sunday, our treasured mother, Esther Elaine Ness passed away with her loved ones by her side. Esther graduated Portland High in 1955 and worked for Maine National Bank for more than 20 years. In her retirement, she loved walking her dog, doing word searches and jigsaw puzzles, reading her Bible and watching game shows and the Food Network.Esther was the beloved daughter of Joseph and Carminella (Sarah) Greenwald; and sister of Sadye Smith, brothers Nathan Greenwald and his wife Barbara and Robert Greenwald and his wife Nancy.Her other brother, Billy, preceded her in death in 2018, while her sister, Sadye, followed her in death in May of this year (2022). Besides her brothers and sisters, she is also survived by her devoted daughter, Laurie Bouthillette, and son, Michael Ness and his wife Kadriye; her loving grandchildren Whitney and Hunter Ness; Dominique Bouthillette; and Shantal Leversedge, and her husband Jeffrey and their children Emory and Adelaide. We’d be remised if we didn’t mention her dog, Peanut, who was always faithful and protected mom’s food if someone got too close! (laugh)For a mother who asked so little, she gave our family so much, for which we are forever grateful. We’ll miss you, Mom – “Big Hugs and Big Kisses”.﻿

