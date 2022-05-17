YARMOUTH – Norman Pierce Sawyer Jr., 78 of Yarmouth passed peacefully with his loving wife at his side on the morning of May 5, 2022, at Maine Medical Center. Norman had bravely faced declining health over the past year.

Norman – “Norm”, had been a longtime resident of Yarmouth with his cherished wife of 39 years, Lana Penfold-Sawyer, and they were always considered “two peas in a pod.” Norm was well known and loved by many as the popular and fun-loving “Stormin’ Norman” motorcoach driver for VIP Tour and Charter Bus Company. This is the family business which he proudly dedicated his life to for 35 years, loving all the great folks he met and adventures that they shared along the way.

Born on Sept. 2, 1943, in Waban and raised in Newton, Mass., Norman was one of six children of Dr. Norman and Doris “Dolly” Vocell-Sawyer. His love of Maine began early as his family roots run deep with endless childhood summers spent with family on Sebago Lake. He treasured those memories and just last week he and Lana so enjoyed the opportunity to visit the family homestead of Norm’s grandparents in Cornish which is now the new home to the Cornish Historical Society.

Norman was a Veteran of the United States Air Force from 1962-1968 serving on the Military Police Force. He was a member of the Yarmouth Amvets (their fried clam dinners were always a favorite). He was an ardent reader and movie buff, loved dancing with Lana and together they were extreme Patriots fans. Every game day was like Superbowl Sunday at the Sawyers!

As the lead Motorcoach Operator who was married to the directing dispatcher Norman didn’t get many “days off” but when he did, he got the greatest joy when working on a project at home with Lana. He was proud of the beautiful home they created together where they hosted the most fabulous theme parties, and all were welcomed.

Norman will be remembered as the generous, gracious and loyal man who adored his wife. Always quick with a pun (“the pun master”) his unique sense of humor and ability to laugh at himself spread cheer to everyone.

Norman is survived by his wife, Lana and his closest and loving family members; Bill Penfold of Oxford and his sons Dutch Penfold and Michael and Shannon Penfold, and two children, Bruce and Eileen (Penfold) Pacy of Kensington, N.H., and sons Bruce Pacy Jr., and four children, Eric and Caleigh Pacy and two children, Owen and Maureen (Penfold) Davis of Yarmouth and son Patricia Penfold of Yarmouth, Jason Briggs of Biddeford and numerous friends. Of his surviving siblings he has been closest with his eldest brother Sam. Norman is also survived by four adult children and grandchildren. And finally, his beloved poodle, Samantha “Sami”.

Celebrations of Norman’s life will begin on May 22, with family and friends joining together at the Double Tree by Hilton in South Portland after a motorcoach procession arrival at 1 p.m.

A formal memorial service will be conducted at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery where Norman will be recognized by the Air Force Honor Guard on June 27, at 2 p.m. with family and friends in attendance.

Please honor Norman with contributions to the WoundedWarriorProject.org and the Cornish Historical Society, PO Box 404, Cornish, ME 04020.

