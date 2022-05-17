Caleb Manuel of Topsham and Cole Anderson of Camden were both in contention to advance to the NCAA Division I golf championship after turning in strong second rounds Tuesday at regionals in Connecticut and Florida.

Manuel, a sophomore at the University of Connecticut, shot a 2-under 68 for the second day in a row and was tied for sixth at the regional in New Haven, Connecticut. He’s battling for one qualifying spot available to players who are competing as individuals because their team didn’t qualify, and goes into Wednesday’s final round tied with Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois and Adrian Vagberg of Virginia Commonwealth.

Anderson, meanwhile, shot a 1-under 71 to help Florida State move into second place at its regional in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Anderson was tied for 11th with an even-par total of 144 going into Wednesday’s final round. Florida State also had an even-par score as a team. The top five teams advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27 to June 1. Florida State was 12 shots ahead of sixth-place Notre Dame.

BASEBALL

MAINE 18, BOSTON COLLEGE 7: Scout Knotts was 3 for 5 with two home runs and drove in six runs and the Black Bears beat the Eagles in Boston.

Connor Goodman was 2 for 4, with three RBI and two runs scored for Maine, while Jake Maquez had three hits, drove in one and scored three times.

BUCKS COUNTY CC 7, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 4: Kayden Everett went 2 for 3 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored as the Centurion (28-22-1) beat the Sea Wolves (25-13) in an elimination game in the USCAA World Series in Dubois, Pennsylvania.

Brian Comer added three hits, an RBI and a run scored for Bucks County. Dalton Turner added two hits, including a solo home run.

Brian Williams pitched five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, while striking out four and walking one to earn the win.

Anthony Sayers had a double and two RBI for Southern Maine. Andrew Martin had two hits and Cameron Cousins had a double and scored a run.

Sayers was also the starting pitcher for SMCC. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits, while striking out six and walking one.

