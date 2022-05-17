Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is looking for volunteers to help with visitors at two fish viewing pools in Mill Brook Preserve in Westbrook during the annual alewife migration now through the end of June.
Volunteers will answer questions and keep the areas safe and clean. Days and times are flexible, no prior skills are needed, and the trust will provide all training. Visit PRLT.org to register.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Westbrook Dog Park slated to reopen
-
American Journal
Westbrook council approves city, school budgets
-
American Journal
Volunteers needed to help at annual fish migration
-
Nation & World
Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds
-
Nation & World
Two Maine teens trapped after beach sand collapses in New Jersey