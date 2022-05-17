Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is looking for volunteers to help with visitors at two fish viewing pools in Mill Brook Preserve in Westbrook during the annual alewife migration now through the end of June.

Volunteers will answer questions and keep the areas safe and clean. Days and times are flexible, no prior skills are needed, and the trust will provide all training. Visit PRLT.org to register.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: