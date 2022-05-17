Congin Elementary PTO plant sale – Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Congin School parking lot, 410 Bridge St., Westbrook. Rain date May 22.

Plant, garden and book sale – Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Donations of plants, seeds and gently used garden tools, ceramic/clay pots, yard art, garden equipment, wheelbarrows and small patio furniture are being sought. Also needed are plastic pots or yogurt-type containers for transplants. Donations can be dropped off at the library at any time. For more information, call 892-2575.

