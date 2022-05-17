Free community meal – Wednesday, May 25, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Senior luncheon – Wednesday, May 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Served each Wednesday in May, $4.

