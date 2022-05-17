The Westbrook City Council approved a combined $74 million municipal and school budget Monday night.

The vote was 5-2, with Councilors Gary Rairdon and Anna Turcotte voting against the budget because of concerns about school spending. The proposed school budget, which still needs residents’ approval at the polls June 14, is $43.9 million, up $1.8 million over this year’s spending plan. The $30.9 million municipal budget being proposed is about $2.7 million more than this year’s.

The total budget represents a 1.5% increase, or 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed real estate value. If voters pass the school budget, the owner of an average-priced, $231,400 home would see their tax bill increase by $62.48, according to Mayor Mike Foley.

The 9% increase in the city budget to $30.9 million is being offset by $2 million more in revenue, which will cover the city’s increase and also helps offset the 4.3% increase in the proposed school budget.

