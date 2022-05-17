The Westbrook Dog Park at the corner of William Clarke and Hannaford drives near Hannaford supermarket is slated to reopen this weekend.

The park closed because of the muddy conditions. Wood wood chips from the city’s stockpile were added at no cost to taxpayers.

“Work began last week to remove loose soils and to replace them with wood chips,” Mayor Mike Foley said. “We anticipate that the dog park will be ready for reopening this coming weekend.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: