SACO — A man armed with a hammer walked into a restricted access parking area at Saco Police Department around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, and used it to smash the windshields of four police cruisers, authorities say.

Saco Police Chief Jack Clements said Vincent St. Ours, 57, of Saco was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated criminal mischief — a Class C felony — and one count of criminal trespass.

Clements said St. Ours was was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Two of the cruisers were new and had not yet been placed in service. The two others were front line police SUVs, he said.

The total cost of damage to the windshields is just under $1,800 plus towing fees. On May 18, Clement said he expected it would take a few days for the SUVs to be repaired, and a bit longer for the two new cruisers.

“It’s really a shame that this happened,” said Clements. “We have had a few minor things in the past but nothing like this.”

St. Ours was taken to York County Jail in Alfred, where he is being held in lieu of $2,500 bail. He was to make an initial court appearance on Friday, May 20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: