Please consider reelecting Jonathan Sahrbeck for Cumberland County district attorney. There will be a Democratic primary for this election June 14.

MaineWorks exclusively employs people in recovery from substance use disorder and reentry from jail and prison. District Attorney Sahrbeck consistently applies his practical discretion, weighing accountability with risk, as he designs alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent drug- and alcohol-related offenses.

I believe that accountability and strict conditions, with supportive oversight, create a path forward for people who need to access services that are not available in the jail setting.

Modernizing the system while staying committed to protecting public safety is a community effort. Throughout COVID, Jonathan has literally brought us all together in his monthly roundtable meeting related to recovery. Jonathan Sahrbeck is an incredible leader and consensus builder who applies rigorous jurisprudence in addressing complex social issues.

Margo Walsh

founder and CEO, MaineWorks

Portland

