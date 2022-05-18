Re: “Maine Democrats push back on state senator’s critique about outreach to rural voters” (May 13):

Instead of embracing the (correct) point that state Sen. Chloe Maxmin’s book, “Dirt Road Revival,” was making, Democrats have chosen to push back and deny their lack of messaging to rural communities.

I am a millennial tradesman, and I have worked in many rural, working-class communities in Maine – from raking blueberries in Waldo County, to computer numerical control machining, to framing carpentry, bridge construction and beyond. I have spent almost two decades working in hyperconservative industries.

As a progressive, it is exhausting and lonely working in a sea of Fox News-captivated coworkers, despite our common struggles with a lack of worker protections and benefits and wage inequities. In my career I have never seen a Democratic trade rep, politician, lobbyist or any other type of Democratic communication outreach to my rural coworkers, and the lack of contact lets my mostly older, white, male coworkers fall prey to the rage, anger and manipulation of conservative media and propaganda.

As the article points out, some of Sen. Maxmin’s statements weren’t 100 percent accurate. However, her overarching point is correct, and I implore the state and national Democratic committees to spend more time, money and resources reaching out to what is still a major voting bloc of this country. There are many subjects both parties agree on, such as affordable health care, worker protections and the rising costs of living, and Democrats need to make sure they don’t leave their rural constituents behind.

William Hardy

Wells

