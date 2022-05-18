My name is Gayle M. Asmussen Spofford, and I am running for one of two vacancies on the Board of Directors for Regional School Unit 21 on the Kennebunk ballot.

Some of you might be confused: “Didn’t I vote for her on the special town warrant in March?” Yes, you did. At that time I was running against the recall effort. That effort failed, 1,716 “no” to 516 “yes.” The result was my preferred outcome.

Now I am running for a three-year seat on the school board.

Also running for a three-year seat is Claudia Sayre. Both of us have been active in the district (Maine School Administrative District 71-RSU 21), on or attending board meetings, on board subcommittees and volunteering in the schools. We are ready to dedicate the time and effort necessary.

We hope you will choose us when you vote June 14. Gayle M. Asmussen Spofford and Claudia Sayre, two qualified candidates for two open seats.

Gayle M. Asmussen Spofford

Kennebunk

