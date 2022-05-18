ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes homered twice against his former teammates to double his career big league total, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 Wednesday on an afternoon Eduardo Rodriguez did not make it out of the first inning.

Rodriguez (1-3) lasted just one out and averaged 91.9 mph for his fastball, 2.4 mph below his season average, and left the mound with Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter. Rodriguez allowed three runs, four hits and two walks, throwing just 11 of 23 pitches for strikes. After signing a $77 million, five-year contract, he has a 4.38 ERA.

“His left side is bothersome,” Manager AJ Hinch said. “It got worse during his warm-up. He tried to go out there, and you could tell he was off. He’ll be out for a bit. Likely IL.”

Drew Rasmussen (4-1) allowed four hits in five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, improving to 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA in his last five starts. Matt Wisler, Colin Poche and J.P. Feyereisen finished, with Feyereisen striking out two in the ninth during his 15th straight scoreless appearance.

Paredes, traded by the Tigers for Austin Meadows on April 5, hit solo home runs in the third off Rony Garcia and in the eighth against Wily Peralta. Paredes hit one home run each in 2020 and 2021.

Yandy Diaz had three of the 11 hits by the Rays, who won for the fifth time in seven games.

Spencer Torkelson homered in the seventh off Wisler and has a team-high four home runs for the Tigers, who have hit a major league-low 20 homers in 38 games.

Tampa Bay’s first five batters reached. Diaz, Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez loaded the bases with singles, Randy Arozarena walked on four pitches and Francisco Mejia hit a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.. After another walk, Rodriguez was replaced by Garcia.

NOTES

GUARDIANS: Manager Terry Francona has cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19.

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list before their game at Oakland and sent thriving rookie Royce Lewis back to Triple-A St. Paul.

Correa missed 11 games with a bruised right middle finger, after a pitch hit him there while he gripped the handle of the bat in the middle of a swing.

Correa was held out two days past the minimum stay. Lewis didn’t miss a beat, deftly filling in at shortstop and contributing often at the plate during his 11-game major league debut. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft hit .308 with four doubles, two homers, five RBI and five runs in 39 at-bats, but the Twins preferred he continue to get regular playing time at shortstop.

Correa was batting .255 with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs in 94 at-bats before the injury.

STREAMING: Fans have watched more than 2.8 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV through the first 40 days of the regular season, a record for the streaming package and a 9% increase over the same period last year.

Three of the most-watched days on the 20-year-old-streaming platform have come this season – April 12, April 8 and April 9. The three most-watched games also occurred during the first two days of this season, including the Red Sox-Yankees opener on April 8, along with Brewers-Cubs and Guardians-Royals on April 7.

In total, nine of the 10 most-watched days and seven of the 10 most-watched games occurred this season.

