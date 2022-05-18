AUGUSTA — Facing a crisis in staffing at the county jail, Kennebec County commissioners have approved a plan that will offer both sign-on bonuses and retention incentives for corrections officers.

While the jail is budgeted for 52 corrections officers, it currently has 26, which means they are often forced to work overtime shifts to keep the jail operating.

“We’re supplying all the services we would be at full staff,” Lt. Bryan Slaney at the Kennebec County jail said. “Every one employee is doing what two employees should be doing.”

That’s played a significant role in morale at the jail, Slaney said, and leads to stress and burnout among corrections officers who remain on staff.

Slaney said a recent survey conducted among jail staff showed that the top concerns are forced overtime, money and staff calling in sick, which results in forced overtime.

“Right now, we’re so short-staffed that anyone who calls in (sick), it’s a last-minute order,” Slaney said. “You think you’re going home, and I’m sorry, you’re not because we have to maintain a certain level of staffing.”

Advertisement

To help fill shifts, he said at Tuesday’s Kennebec County commissioners meeting, he has reassigned five support staff members who run programs and do community service to staff shifts in the jail, which has relieved some pressure.

Slaney proposed offering $5,000 sign-on bonuses, to be paid out in two installments, $2,500 after six months on the job and $2,500 after a year.

For current employees, he proposed offering $100 gift cards for gasoline or groceries, if they have perfect attendance for a month as a way cut down on the absences that are driving forced overtime.

“Last month alone, we had 1,683 overtime hours at the correctional facility. That amounts to $51,711 in one month in overtime,” he said.

The jail, whose $9.9 million budget represents just over half of the county’s proposed $17.4 million budget, has an overtime budget that is currently $600,000.

If he were able to hire 10 corrections officers, Slaney said that would cost $50,000 in incentives and theoretically halt the monthly payout of overtime.

Advertisement

Two recent applicants to the jail had withdrawn their names from consideration, but when they were asked if hiring incentives would change their mind, Slaney said. Both opted to be interviewed and both were subsequently hired.

“Are you assuming that people are taking sick time when they’re not sick?” District 2 Commissioner Nancy Rines said.

“Yeah,” Slaney said. “People are burned out. It depends on what sick is. I think it’s more a mental health day or they are exhausted.”

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said jail inmates often help communities with cleanup in the spring, but that’s been suspended because staff members are needed to run the facility.

“We’re dealing with a non-government concept called competition,” Scott Ferguson, Kennebec County administrator, said. “We’re going up against other jails that are offering increased pay and incentives.”

Kennebec County corrections officers start at $17.95 per hour. Slaney said he’s interested to see what persuades people to stay. He’s found that people who stay on the job for a year and go to the corrections academy and become certified as a corrections officer, they are more than likely to remain in the profession.

Commissioners agreed to both parts of the plan and asked to be updated on the program.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: