Young artists at Family Focus help paint murals associated with Brunswick’s new tree nursery project. Brunswick will celebrate the official opening of the nursery on Industry Road at a 10 a.m. ceremony on May 21. The ceremony will take place at the nursery site adjacent to the Senior Garden and will be led by Brunswick Town Arborist Dennis Wilson as well as members of Brunswick’s Tree Committee. (Contributed photo)
