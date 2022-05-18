As the championship month of June draws closer and closer, the spring sports season is getting more interesting by the day.

Another week of drama has passed and there is much to look forward to in the days to come.

Here’s a glimpse:

Baseball

South Portland’s baseball team, the reigning Class A state champion, shook off a recent two-game skid with wins at Kennebunk (9-7) and at home over Westbrook (5-0) to improve to 8-2 and second behind Thornton Academy in the Class A Heal Points standings at press time. Against the Rams, Ryan Thurber hit a three-run home run, Johnny Poole belted three hits and Richie Gilboy and Jack Houle added two hits apiece. In the win over the Blue Blazes, Andrew Heffernan threw a two-hit shutout, striking out nine, Alex Domingos broke a scoreless tie with a squeeze bunt single and Poole broke it open with an RBI triple. Poole also doubled and eight different Red Riots had hits.

“We’ve been swinging the bats well and driving the ball, we’ve just been trying to string hits together,” said Red Riots coach Mike Owens. “We took advantage of a couple mistakes, executed and got the job done when we needed to.”

South Portland was at Sanford Thursday, hosts Marshwood Saturday and welcomes Falmouth in a pivotal contest Tuesday of next week.

“We have two more tough opponents this week,” Owens said. “We saw Sanford in the playoffs last year. We haven’t seen Marshwood in a few years because of COVID, so that’ll be fun, then Falmouth will be tough. Those games will test our depth. We want to finish strong and want to play our best at the end. We’ve shown some glimpses of it.”

Scarborough blanked visiting Massabesic (9-0) last Thursday, then lost at Falmouth, 4-2 Saturday. After Monday’s game at Gorham was postponed by rain, the Red Storm and Rams met Tuesday, where Scarborough prevailed, 11-10, to improve to 6-4 and 11th in Class A South. Against the Mustangs, Erik Swenson and Lew Moynihan combined on a three-hit shutout, while Thomas Donahue doubled twice. In the loss, Donahue and Ben Seguin had RBI, but Scarborough was doomed by surrendering three unearned runs.

“It was a frustrating day,” said Red Storm coach Wes Ridlon. “(Falmouth) made the most of their opportunities and we didn’t. We gave them extra outs and some walks that hurt us. That summarizes it.”

Against the Rams, Scarborough erased a 10-6 deficit and won it with two runs in the seventh. TJ Liponis had two hits and drove in three runs and also earned the win in relief. Ashton Blanchette scored three runs and drove in two and Owen Fellows hit a two-run double. The Red Storm were at Cheverus Thursday, host Sanford Saturday and travel to Noble Tuesday of next week.

“I think we’re playing better baseball,” Ridlon said. “Overall, we’re moving in the right direction. It’ll be about who makes the most of their opportunities ultimately.”

Cape Elizabeth was 5-6 and seventh in Class B South at press time after a 12-0 (six-inning) win at Old Orchard Beach, an 11-0 (five-inning) setback at Greely and a 5-4 (10-inning) home win over Poland. Against the Seagulls, Curtis Sullivan threw a four-hit shutout and struck out 11, while Hayden Webber and Jameson Bryant each had two hits. After being no-hit by the Rangers, the Capers survived the Knights Monday, as Colin Smith had the winning hit, an RBI single, and Sullivan earned the win with six innings of relief. The Capers welcome reigning Class B South champion Freeport Friday, host Wells Monday and visit York Wednesday of next week.

Softball

Cape Elizabeth’s softball team, the reigning Class B state champion, made it eight straight victories with wins last week at Old Orchard Beach (13-0, in five-innings) and Greely (22-7, in six-innings) before falling to 8-3 and fourth in the Class B South Heals at press time with a 5-2 home loss to undefeated Poland Monday. Against the Seagulls, Kat Callahan threw a two hitter, had three hits and drove in two runs, while Kathryne Clay tripled twice. In the win over the Rangers, the Capers had 20 hits, led by three apiece from Clay, Esme Song and Hannah Mosher, who also drove in four runs. In the loss to the undefeated Knights, Clay and Song had RBI. Cape Elizabeth welcomes Freeport Friday, hosts Wells Monday and goes to York Wednesday of next week.

Scarborough was 7-3 and eighth in Class A South following a 6-2 home win over Noble and a 7-1 loss at Massabesic last week. Samantha Cote had two hits and Natalie Moynihan earned the victory in relief against the Knights. In the setback, the Red Storm managed just three hits.

“(Massabesic’s) a good team and that’s a good pitcher,” said Scarborough coach Tom Griffin. “This league is just filled with good pitching.”

The Red Storm visit South Portland Friday, go to Portland Saturday and travel to Westbrook Wednesday of next week.

South Portland was 5-6 and 12th in Class A South after sandwiching home losses to Massabesic (13-4) and Portland (17-10) around a 5-0 victory at Marshwood. Elise Connor and Maggie Flaherty both had three hits against the Mustangs. In the win, Mia Micucci threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts and Connor and Maddie Jamieson both had two hits. In the loss to the Bulldogs, the Red Riots let a 5-0 lead slip away, as Portland put up a 12-spot in the fifth inning. Ella Nickerson had two doubles, a single and two RBI, while Micucci hit a triple. South Portland was at Noble Wednesday and hosts Scarborough Friday. The Red Riots go to Thornton Academy for a playoff rematch next Wednesday.

Boys’ lacrosse

South Portland’s boys’ lacrosse team continued its dazzling turnaround season with wins last week at Windham (15-5) and Falmouth (9-5) to improve to 7-1, good for the third spot in the Class A South Heals at press time. Against the Navigators, Jack Dreifus scored three goals, Cullen Adams and Brady Demers added two apiece and goalie Jack Kieu made a dozen saves as Red Riots coach Dan Hanley beat the team he once starred on.

“I definitely expected this,” Kieu said. “We were a young team last year and we had a bunch of injuries.”

“It’s a huge win,” Adams said. “I think it shows a lot. I’d say this game and our TA win are two strong wins we can carry forward the rest of the year. I don’t know how many teams can say they beat both.”

“It’s definitely emotional for me,” said Hanley, FHS Class of 2010. “The Falmouth program was an important part of my life. I have a lot of memories here. (Falmouth coach) Dave (Barton) is a friend and a great coach and he’s done a nice job and we knew they’d be prepared for us and they were. We knew this would be a battle.”

South Portland hosted Portland Wednesday, then goes to Gorham Monday.

“I feel like we’re right up there,” Hanley said. “We have to continue to make progress to compete with the top teams.”

Scarborough was 7-2 and second in Class A South after a 12-7 win at Gorham, a 10-8 home win over Brunswick and a marathon 5-4, triple-overtime home loss to Thornton Academy. Against the Dragons, Finn Pedersen and Tae Delaware both scored three goals while goalie Ben Kerbel made 14 saves.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, but we knew we could win it,” Kerbel said. “They got pretty close in the third, but we powered through and came out on top.”

“They showed up, but so did we,” Finn Pedersen said. “We played well. Once we settled the ball and got the offense going, we knew where the openings were and we knew we could beat the defense.”

“I’m glad we came out on top,” added Scarborough coach Zach Barrett. “It was a grueling week. We didn’t hit the field yesterday. We hung out in the film room and rested. Guys were pretty beat up. It’s great to come out today and win.”

In the loss, Pedersen had three goals and Kerbel made 19 saves, but the Red Storm were held scoreless the final 17 minutes, 45 seconds and didn’t register a shot in the overtimes.

“They have a tough defense,” Barrett said, of the Golden Trojans. “It’s a tough scheme to go against. It requires a different approach than what we’re used to. It takes us out of our game. We got plenty of opportunities, but in the first half, we missed the net on a lot of shots. The second half, we generated fewer shots for sure. It was very frustrating. Guys were a little nervous. They hadn’t been in that situation this year.”

Scarborough is back in action Saturday at Portland.

“We have a little time now,” Barrett said. “We only have two games the next two weeks. We’ll heal up and refuel and work on some things. I have faith. Playoffs are going to be interesting. A battle royale.”

Cape Elizabeth, the defending Class A state champion, had its 22-game win streak snapped week by visiting Yarmouth, 18-16, then improved to 7-1 with a 19-4 win at Lewiston. In the victory, Quinn Gordon scored four goals, Caden Lee, Tiernan Lathrop and Colin Campbell added three goals apiece and Sam Cochran finished with a pair. The Capers (ranked first in Class A South), hosted Class B contender York Wednesday and have a key game at Thornton Academy Friday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story).

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth, in its first year in Class A, was 3-4 and sixth in the South standings after a 14-2 victory at Lewiston and a 17-16 loss at York last week. Claire McDonald scored five times and Ellie Gagne added three goals against the Blue Devils.

“It was just a fun game for us,” Cape Elizabeth coach Alex Spark said. “A big-team win. Everybody played, everyone put something out on the field. We were just having a fun time playing together.”

The Capers were at NYA Thursday, host Greely Friday and welcome York Tuesday of next week.

Scarborough fell to 4-3 and fourth in Class A South after last week’s 14-8 home loss to Falmouth. Natalie Bilodeau had four goals for the Red Storm. After visiting Marshwood Thursday, Scarborough is home versus Portland Friday and travels to reigning state champion Kennebunk Tuesday of next week for a rematch of last year’s regional final.



South Portland lost, 13-7, at Biddeford last week, despite six goals from Zoe Baker, then improved to 3-4 and 10th in Class A South with a 13-1 home win over Westbrook Tuesday. The Red Riots are at Gorham Friday and host Morse in a makeup game Monday before going to Windham Wednesday of next week.

Outdoor track

On the track, Scarborough’s boys and girls beat host Biddeford, as well as Massabesic in a meet last week.

South Portland joined Falmouth and Noble at Sanford. The Red Riots boys were first and the girls placed third.

Cape Elizabeth took part in a six-team meet at Traip Academy last week. The Capers boys were first and the girls placed second behind Freeport.

Tennis

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ tennis team, the defending Class B South champion, was 9-0 and second to Lincoln Academy in the Heals at press time. The Capers have a key home match versus Greely next Tuesday.

Scarborough’s girls were 10-0 and first in Class A South following recent wins over Cheverus (4-1), Windham (5-0) and Portland (4-1). The Red Storm hosted Sanford and close the regular season Tuesday of next week at Biddeford. Scarborough last went undefeated in the regular season in 2016.

South Portland improved to 3-6 with recent victories over Portland (4-1) and Sanford (3-2).

On the boys’ side, South Portland won its first five matches, but dropped its last three to fall to 5-3.

Scarborough improved to 4-3 after a 3-2 win over Portland.

Cape Elizabeth improved to 3-6 after a 3-2 home win over York Monday. The Capers 13-time reigning Class C champion Waynflete next Monday.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

