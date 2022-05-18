The Maine Department of Transportation is asking that anyone with information about the random destruction of a kiosk on a scenic overlook in Rangeley contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Not the view we’d like to see at one of our scenic overlooks,” MaineDOT posted on its Facebook page. “Someone recently cut down the kiosk at the Shelton Noyes Overlook in Rangeley.”

The kiosk and overlook are located on the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway.

The vandalism outraged people who have traveled to the region.

“That’s disgusting. We go to Rangeley quite often and always stop at the overlooks. Such nice views any time of the year,” Issy Gervais posted on Facebook.

“This is just plain mean,” Barbara Ward wrote. “I hope you find the perpetrator or perpetrators. They need some hard time in the forest.”

“The worst part is that it wasn’t just pushed over, they took the time to cut it down,” added Merrilee Warholek.

Located on Route 17, about 3.5 miles south of Oquossoc, the Shelton Noyes Overlook offers panoramic views of Rangeley Lake and the surrounding area.

