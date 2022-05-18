Brooke Gerry threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks, and Ella Wilcox homered in the sixth and seventh innings as Windham scored all its runs in the final two innings for a 5-0 victory over Kennebunk in a Class A South softball game Wednesday in Kennebunk.

Wilcox finished with four RBI. Gerry hit two doubles and Stella Jarvais had a pair of singles for Windham (9-2), which broke a scoreless deadlock with three runs in the sixth.

Kennebunk (9-2), ranked No. 1 in the Class A South Heal point standings, got its only base runner on an error.

Kennebunk pitcher Julia Pike recorded 14 strikeouts.

BIDDEFORD 6, GORHAM 2: Baylor Wilkinson drove in two runs during a four-run third inning as the Tigers (9-1) defeated the Rams (5-6) at Gorham.

Winning pitcher Charlotte Donovan scattered six hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Amber Bretton took the loss despite allowing only five hits, including two doubles by Wilkinson. Bretton was 2 for 3 at the plate.

YARMOUTH 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 12: Elena Miller’s bases-loaded single drove home the winning run, completing a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh as the Clippers (1-11) beat the Patriots (4-8) in Yarmouth.

Drea Rideout, who scored the winning run, went 4 for 4 with five RBI, including a grand slam. Emma Butsch finished with three RBI on two hits.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Maisie Lerrette had four hits and eight RBI, and broke an 8-8 tie with a grand slam in the top of the seventh. Skye Chandler was 2 for 3 and drove two runs for the Patriots.

LAKE REGION 14, WELLS 4: Sadie Tirrell went 4 for 4 with four runs and three RBI, and the Lakers (8-4) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to finish off a win over the Warriors (3-8) in Naples.

Emily Rock added two hits and two RBI, and Margo Tremblay hit a single and a double and scored twice.

Amelia Rider, Chloe Carbonneau and Nikohl Aleman all had two hits for Wells.

YORK 19, TRAIP ACADEMY 4: Alexis Osterhaus, McKayla Kortes and Maddy Raymond hit home runs to power the Wildcats (11-0) to a five-inning win against the Rangers (0-14) in York.

Elly Bourgoine and Ella Moon each added three hits.

POLAND 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 9: Gabbi Bolduc lined a walk-off single, her third hit of the contest, to drive in pinch runner Kayleigh Hood in the bottom of the eighth as the Knights (11-0) edged the Raiders (5-7) at Poland.

Emma Bunyea blasted a two-run homer, a triple and a single and finished with five RBI for Poland. Gretchyn Paradis added four hits.

Katy McIntyre, Camden Jones and Shelby Purlow each had three hits for Fryeburg.

LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 15, BIDDEFORD 2: Sydney Dumas notched five goals and two assists, and Sophia Notine and Ivy Armentrout each scored three times for the Rams (8-0) in a win over the Tigers (6-2) at Biddeford.

Valentina Laflamme and Cece Keller each had a goal for Biddeford.

