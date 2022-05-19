Waban will host its annual Telethon — now the Tele-Fest — to raise funds for children with autism, intellectual/developmental and other disabilities on Saturday, May 21. Funds raised at the Tele-Fest benefit Waban’s children’s programs and services, as well as services for children from across York County at the Fraser Ford Child Development Center in Sanford.

The all-new Tele-Fest takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5 Dunaway Drive in Sanford, at Waban’s historic waterfront. The event includes family entertainment and musical performances by KindKids Music with original music and movement appropriate for children of all ages. Performances from other live musical favorites from years past, include MECA, Brian Wardwell and the Eric Andrews Jazz Quartet.

As well, the tele-fest features gift baskets and an array of items available for purchase, including contributions from Landry’s Furniture Barn and Central Furniture, gift certificates and raffle purchases for an Old Town Canoe with paddle, Old Town Heron 9 Kayak and paddle, Oculus Quest 2, Blink Outdoor Security Camera, a recliner from Landry’s Furniture Barn or a $250 Visa Gift Card, organizers say.

The event is sponsored by Partners Bank and Kennebunk Savings, among others.

Donations may be made by visiting www.waban.org, by calling toll free at 877-544-4275, or attending. People can stop by the Tele-Fest and enjoy the entertainment or watch the livestream at waban.org. It is simulcast on The Legends radio stations at 104.3 FM and AM1220.

