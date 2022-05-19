Fewer Maine homes sold for more money last month as high demand and low inventory continued to drive up prices, but real estate professionals say there are signs the state’s red-hot market may be cooling down.

Maine real estate agents sold 1,143 homes in April, a decrease of almost 21 percent from April of last year, the Maine Association of Realtors reported Thursday.

April marked the 10th consecutive month of year-over-year sales declines, and seven of those months also showed a declining for-sale inventory, said Madeleine Hill, president of the association and designated broker at Roxanne York Real Estate in Harpswell.

“The supply-and-demand for single-family housing is out of balance,” she said.

The homes that did hit the market last month sold for 25 percent more than in April 2021. The statewide median sales price for homes sold was $346,000. The median indicates that half of the homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

In Cumberland County, the median price was just shy of $500,000 for the three-month period ending April 30 – an increase of 20 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Advertisement

March and April saw a slight uptick in for-sale listings, which Hill said is a sign that some of the squeeze on the market might be loosening.

“An increasing supply will continue to address the pent-up demand and may relieve some of the upward pricing pressures,” she said.

The number of homes sold between January and April of this year was higher than the same time period in 2019, she noted, which was the state’s top year for real estate sales prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite the constrained for-sale inventory, Maine’s real estate markets continue to be strong due to sustained demand,” Hill said.

Nationally, home sales declined by about 6 percent in April compared with a year earlier, while the median sales price rose 14.8 percent to $391,200. April marked 122 consecutive months of year-over-year price increases, the longest-running streak on record, according to the National Association of Realtors

Across the country, the housing supply is improving but at a sluggish pace, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the national group.

Advertisement

“The market is quite unusual as sales are coming down, but listed homes are still selling swiftly, and home prices are much higher than a year ago,” he said.

Yun expects that sales will continue to fall as higher prices and mortgage rates deter buyers. The prime rate for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages has increased by three-quarters of a percentage point since January and now sits at 4 percent. More increases are expected in the coming months.

“We’ll likely return to the pre-pandemic home sales activity after the remarkable surge over the past two years,” Yun said.

In the Northeast, though, the number of sales bucked the nation’s downward trend and instead rose 1.5 percent compared with April 2021, while the regional median sales price rose by about 8 percent to $412,100.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: