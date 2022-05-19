Several brownfield sites in Greater Portland will be the focus of federal funds to help area communities redevelop the properties.
The sites have not been selected yet by the Greater Portland Council of Governments, which announced Thursday that it has been awarded $3.9 million by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It is the single largest grant that GPCOG has ever received.
The EPA funding is part of the $1.5 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress in November designed to invest in infrastructure across the United States. The money for GPCOG is among $24.2 million being allocated to communities and organizations across Maine for brownfield projects.
“It is an unprecedented amount of money and allows us the opportunity to make big things happen in the region,” said Tony Plante, director of municipal collaboration and chief operating officer at GPCOG.
Plante said the regional planning organization has identified numerous possible brownfield site projects in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook. A brownfield site could be buildings or land – typically previously developed land that is not currently in use – that pose redevelopment challenges due to previous contamination from hazardous substances.
A spokesman for GPCOG said on Thursday that specific brownfield sites have not been selected yet by the agency.
EPA-funded loans and grants are used to assess, clean up and redevelop brownfield sites while protecting public health and the environment. The funds aim to support economic growth and empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land.
About half of the $3.9 million will be issued in the form of loans while the remaining funds will be distributed as grants to eligible nonprofits.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Biden has an eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan
-
Sports
PGA notebook: Woods winces his way through opening round, shooting 74
-
Forecaster Sports
Cape girls continue strong play, pull away to win at NYA
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Cape Elizabeth pulls away from NYA in the rain
-
Local & State
EPA awards $3.9 million for cleanup, redevelopment of brownfield sites in Greater Portland
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.