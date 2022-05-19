A free Estate Planning Seminar will be held Saturday, June 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., downstairs Hall at St Joseph Church, on Elm Street in Biddeford.

The seminar is being presented by Good Shepherd Parish Councils of the Knights of Columbus. Attorney Robert Boudreau will be the instructor.

For more information or to register, call Dave McDonald at 207-468-7324 or email the Boudreau Law Office at [email protected] with names of attendees and phone numbers to receive confirmation of reservations. Reservations are required as space is limited.

Topics covered will include:

• Avoiding probate to save money and stress. To stay out of court and away from lawyers may require a Revocable Living Trust.

• The Secure Act (new law in 2019) has restricted the inheritance available to loved ones receiving retirement money. Are there exceptions?

• Nursing homes cost as fortune. Who should bear this cost? What is the five-year rule people discuss?

• Those needing a Durable Power of Attorney (Financial) need to be assured gifting rights are included to provide their loved ones with flexibility in fulfilling estate planning needs.

When considering an end-of-life situation, Catholics may wish to receive guidance from the bishop on the church’s view of these matters.

