This year’s Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary Grand and Glorious Yard Sale will take place May 20-22 at Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick. Presented as two unique shops, the yard sale’s stores are full of new and gently used, donated merchandise including furniture, jewelry and housewares.

“We are extremely grateful for the community’s unwavering support of this event, even after our two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary President Diane Field said. “From generous donations of gently used items to our dedicated team of Grand & Glorious volunteers who work countless hours to prepare the sale, this event is a true celebration of community spirit.”

The Auxiliary will hold a special Early Bird Sale on Friday, May 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Early Bird Sale is an opportunity for community members to attend and purchase items in advance of the public sale. Early Bird Sale tickets are $20 and available at Mid Coast Hospital’s Gift Shop, Bath Savings Institution branches in Brunswick and Bath, Gulf of Maine Books in Brunswick and Now You’re Cooking in Bath, until 5 p.m. on May 18. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.

The Yard Sale will be free and open to the public on Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon. All proceeds benefit nursing and health career scholarships for local students graduating in a health-related field.

“We are so grateful to each of our Auxilians, volunteers and donors for helping to make our special Yard Sale a success,” said Field. “This year, we are particularly excited to greet the hundreds of attendees who will once again enjoy a wonderful shopping experience in support of local health care and our front-line health care heroes.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: