It is so heartwarming to realize that the Maine Republican Party is buying into and peddling the same hysteria that is sweeping across pockets of the country: namely, that educators are secretly trying to make your kids gay, and they are trying to make your kids hate their country.
How disappointing. I was naively holding on to the idea that Mainers are rational people who follow the mantra of “The way life should be,” which means to me that Mainers maintain skepticism about media rants from Tucker Carlson and others, respect people’s individuality and are comfortable with, allowing for – indeed, embracing – diverse opinions.
So, are we teachers proselytizing some scary leftist ideals in our schools today? No. Yes, we are asking our students to consider diverse perspectives. Yes, we are asking our students to be critical thinkers, to look at issues through different lenses, examine fallacies and question the ethics of sources, and yes, we are asking our students to be empathetic.
The Maine Republican Party is playing into the culture wars in this country and avoiding a focus on ideas that Maine’s future depends on: economy, environment, education. If adults have questions about what educators are discussing in our schools today, go online and look at our published curricula, or talk to your children’s teachers or volunteer in the school. Educators welcome parent and community involvement – it enriches our schools. But, please, do your research and don’t repeat the tropes of the right-wing fearmongers of today.
Julie Blodgett
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
At MaineHealth facility in Portland, people with autism learn life skills
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t swallow fearmongering about Maine schools
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Enjoy the prom while you can, kids
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Republican Party has failed nation’s working class
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Celebrate Bath graduate tradition; Carlson, Fox news purveyors of hate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.