It is so heartwarming to realize that the Maine Republican Party is buying into and peddling the same hysteria that is sweeping across pockets of the country: namely, that educators are secretly trying to make your kids gay, and they are trying to make your kids hate their country.

How disappointing. I was naively holding on to the idea that Mainers are rational people who follow the mantra of “The way life should be,” which means to me that Mainers maintain skepticism about media rants from Tucker Carlson and others, respect people’s individuality and are comfortable with, allowing for – indeed, embracing – diverse opinions.

So, are we teachers proselytizing some scary leftist ideals in our schools today? No. Yes, we are asking our students to consider diverse perspectives. Yes, we are asking our students to be critical thinkers, to look at issues through different lenses, examine fallacies and question the ethics of sources, and yes, we are asking our students to be empathetic.

The Maine Republican Party is playing into the culture wars in this country and avoiding a focus on ideas that Maine’s future depends on: economy, environment, education. If adults have questions about what educators are discussing in our schools today, go online and look at our published curricula, or talk to your children’s teachers or volunteer in the school. Educators welcome parent and community involvement – it enriches our schools. But, please, do your research and don’t repeat the tropes of the right-wing fearmongers of today.

Julie Blodgett

Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: