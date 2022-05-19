Vote Ankeles

These days it is frustrating even to talk about politics. Not only is everything super-partisan and tiresome, but too often the candidates are non-responsive to voters and apathetic in general. We have found an exception to this depressive miasma in Dan Ankeles.

Over the past few years, I have contacted him a few times on matters of concern, all of which concerned the environment — combating climate change locally to be specific.

Dan always got back to us quickly and answered questions directly. This is the kind of person we need in government. Elections are coming up soon — take the opportunity to elect someone who is responsive and up to date on his information about the issues that do matter.

Esther Mechler,

Brunswick

Courses available to make you a better, safer boater

America’s Boating Club of Mid Coast Maine, formerly known as United States Power Squadrons’ Wawenock Sail & Power Squadron, offers many courses in boating safety as well as general boating knowledge. We’ve been educating boaters for decades in our area.

We plan our fall courses at this moment. Please keep an eye out for the fall course catalog of Merry Meeting Adult Education’s fall courses. We plan to offer America’s Boating Course, Boat Handling and Marine Navigation. These courses are generally held in the Brunswick area.

We will be offering Boat Handling in the Camden area in the fall. Boat Handling covers many practical topics of being on the water like Anchoring, Docking, Emergencies and line handling. Keep an eye out for the Five Town CSD fall catalog of courses.

While the US Coast Guard Auxiliary has not held courses in Brunswick in a number of years, they may have classes available further south or north.

Robert Whitehouse,

Brunswick

