TOPSHAM — Madison Kinney scored four goals to lead the Mt. Ararat girls lacrosse team to an 8-6 win over Oxford Hills on Thursday.

Lily Koslosky, Ryan Norton, Elsa Daulerio and Mallory Stuart added goals for the Eagles (7-3).

Zaya Vollmar had 10 saves for the Vikings (5-5).

SOFTBALL

Advertisement

BUCKFIELD 15, LISBON 9: The Bucks (5-7) took control early and rolled to a victory the Greyhounds (2-7) in a five-inning game in rainy Lisbon.

Buckfield put seven runs on the board in the top of the first inning, and added at least one run in each of the next four innings.

Addison Stevens-Belanger paced the Bucks’ offense with two hits, including a triple, two runs and three RBIs, while Emma Stevens-Belanger scored three times and drew three walks. Abigail Prokey and Cora Brewster also tallied a pair of hits apiece, while Carmen Crockett and Kayden Haylock (double) each had a hit and drove in two runs.

Lisbon tried to battle back with a few big innings. The Greyhounds scored four runs in the bottom of the second, cutting the deficit to 8-4. They entered the bottom of the fifth trailing 15-4, then plated five in the frame.

Lisbon notched just three hits — singles by Brooke Norman, Emily Libby and Alivia Field — but drew 10 walks. Sophie Maloy walked times and scored twice. Field, Maria Levesque (two walks) and Marina Davis also scored two runs apiece. Davis and Elle Burkhardt drove in two runs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: