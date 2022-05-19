CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mitch Kupchak signed a multiyear contract extension to remain the Charlotte Hornets’ general manager.

Kupchak’s contract was set to expire this summer.

“For better or for worse, I will be here for the next couple of years,” Kupchak said Thursday on a videoconference call. He would not say when the contract expires.

The 67-year-old Kupchak will continue to lead the team’s search for a coach.

He said the team already has interviewed “eight to 10 candidates” and could speak with a few more over the next week or so. He prefers to make a hire in the next two weeks and at the very latest before the June 23 NBA draft.

TIMBERWOLVES: The Minnesota Timberwolves are talking to Denver Nuggets President Tim Connelly about their vacant president of basketball operations role, The Associated Press has confirmed.

Connelly is one of the NBA’s rising top executives. He has built the Nuggets into a perennial playoff team that is expected to compete for a championship next season if Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. can return to health and rejoin two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on the court.

Connelly, who succeeded Masai Ujiri as the Nuggets’ prime decision-maker in 2013 when Ujiri left to run the Toronto Raptors, has been courted before, by the Washington Wizards for their president of basketball operations position in 2019.

He’s built both a solid roster and a respected front office in Denver, where the Nuggets have reached the playoffs the last four seasons under Coach Michael Malone, including the Western Conference finals in the Orlando bubble two years ago.

They won 48 games in 2021-22 despite the absences of Murray (knee) for the entire season and Porter (back) for all but nine games before losing to Golden State in the first round of the playoffs.

